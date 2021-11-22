BBC Sport

'Tough and emotional times'

Published

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has spoken to the media for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as manager.

Maguire spoke alongside temporary manager Michael Carrick - and here are the key lines from the Reds skipper:

  • It has been a “very hard” spell for players because of the “emotion” evident as Solskjaer said his goodbyes to the club on Sunday;

  • Maguire says Solskjaer was a “legend at the club" and "will remain a legend”;

  • The last few months have been “nowhere near good enough” from the players and Solskjaer “paid the price”;

  • He says players at the club would admit recent months have been some of the “toughest times of their careers” at club level, adding: “We have to find something within ourselves and move this club forward”.

You can read more on what Maguire had to say in our live page

Image source, Getty Images