Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has spoken to the media for the first time since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as manager.

Maguire spoke alongside temporary manager Michael Carrick - and here are the key lines from the Reds skipper:

It has been a “very hard” spell for players because of the “emotion” evident as Solskjaer said his goodbyes to the club on Sunday;

Maguire says Solskjaer was a “legend at the club" and "will remain a legend”;

The last few months have been “nowhere near good enough” from the players and Solskjaer “paid the price”;

He says players at the club would admit recent months have been some of the “toughest times of their careers” at club level, adding: “We have to find something within ourselves and move this club forward”.

