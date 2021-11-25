Norwich v Wolves: What does the form show?

Norwich City have won their past two Premier League games, as many as they had in their previous 35 in the competition. They last won three consecutive games in the division back in December 2012.

After losing four of their first five Premier League games this season (won one), Wolves have now won five of their past seven (drawn one, lost one). Indeed, no side has taken more points over the last seven Premier League matches than Wolves (16, level with Chelsea and Manchester City).