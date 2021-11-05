It looks like Newcastle are close to announcing former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new manager.

We've asked you for your thoughts on Howe. Here's what you had to say:

Roberto Colombi: Eddie Howe is exactly what Newcastle need at the moment - a young, progressive manager who did wonders at Bournemouth and is ready to take the step up. Welcome Eddie!

Michael Smith: Howe has a great tactical mind, made Bournemouth bigger than the sum of it's parts. Needed backing - very happy with the appointment - hopefully at the next home game to show my support.

Elliot: Eddie Howe is a great choice of manager for Newcastle. Given time and money, he is a great man, manager and has plenty of time to transform this squad from relegation candidates to European hopefuls.

Richard: I would encourage all of my fellow NUFC fans to get behind Eddie Howe. He was talked about in glowing terms 3 years ago when discussing Rafa's replacement, one relegation doesn't define his talent or ability. Let's back him all the way and unite the club once again after 14 years of turmoil.

