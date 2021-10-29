Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before his side's trip to Newcastle on Saturday.

Here is what the Chelsea manager has had to say:

Mateo Kovacic injured his hamstring in the last minutes of training on Thursday and will be "out for some weeks";

Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku are still out injured while Christian Pulisic is back in training but not yet match fit. "Everybody else is available";

Lukaku and Werner are working to be available after the international break, with Chelsea set to travel to Leicester on 20 November;

Tuchel says it is more "difficult" to analyse Newcastle given they have only played one fixture under interim manager Graeme Jones;

Tuchel said whether his side have closed a gap on Manchester City and Liverpool remains to be seen, adding: "It's not enough to prove it for nine games but a whole season. It will take all of us, our courage our effort, our discipline. We are trying to close the gap. I have no problem admitting there was one. We were confident enough to say we wanted to close it. This is what drives us."

