Tuesday talking point: Club v country

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

International breaks are rubbish.

We’re told that there’s too much football, specifically that elite players play too much football. That may be so… but blame the bloated Champions League and other European competitions for that.

As far as Watford are concerned, perhaps the biggest plus of being in the Championship last season was the return of midweek fixtures (albeit not fixtures that we could attend for obvious reasons). We don’t get many of those in the top flight.

Next season there might be a few more should we stick around to enjoy it, what with the World Cup being when it is and needing to be accommodated. I DO support England, I want England to win but… if you gave me a choice between Watford winning a corner against United next Saturday and England winning the World Cup in Qatar I’d choose the former.

Indeed the many misgivings about the World Cup are such that I’m not sure I’m even going to watch it next year for the first time since 1978 (when I was five…). Not out of some delusion that my not watching will change anything – heaven knows my own family aren’t really fussed about any principled stand I might take, nobody else is likely to care.

But just… because I don’t really want to…