Burnley v Leeds: Head-to-head stats

Just one of the last 22 league meetings between Burnley and Leeds has finished level (1-1 in August 2015), with Leeds winning 15 of these to Burnley’s six.

Of the 38 opponents Leeds have faced at least 50 times in English league football, only against Coventry (53.8%) do they have a higher win rate than they do against Burnley (51.7% - won 31/60).