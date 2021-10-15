Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

All eyes will be on the team sheet to see if Leeds United's top scorer Raphinha (three) is fit to play at Southampton 36 hours after bagging a brace for Brazil against Uruguay in Manaus.

The winger is the talk of world football at present but if he fails to even make the bench at St Mary's the Whites still have excellent options on the flanks, with Dan James and Jack Harrison along with Crysencio Summerville, who has recovered from illness.

Of more importance, arguably, is for Rodrigo to open his account as he leads the line in the absence of the injured Patrick Bamford. The Spain international's performances have been promising during his extended run in the side and warrant a goal.

The other big call is whether key man Kalvin Phillips (calf) is passed fit, especially with the Saints' influential captain James Ward-Prowse suspended.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl says not to expect a "five-course dinner" of a match. United would be happy with a bread and butter win like last season, when their away campaign ended with a deserved 2-0 victory.