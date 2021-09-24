Aston Villa manager Dean Smith used his Friday news conference to praise Axel Tuanzebe, stating the on-loan Manchester United defender is "a future captain for whichever club he’s at".

Tuanzebe is ineligible to face his parent club when Villa visit Old Trafford on Saturday but Smith praised his form, adding: “He’s a fantastic player, that’s why we wanted him. On top of that, he’s got an unbelievable attitude and application to the game."

Smith also told reporters:

Academy players Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cameron Archer - who all featured in Villa's EFL Cup shootout defeat at Chelsea on Wednesday - are all "players who are capable of playing at Premier League level;"

Villa have "a lot of confidence and belief in the group" after last weekend's home win over Everton;

Villa will go "toe-to-toe" with Manchester United, who Smith believes will be "pushing to challenge the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea" this season.

You can read more on what Smith had to say and catch up on all the comments from the Premier League's managers in our live page