Everton v West Ham: Head-to-head stats
Everton have won more Premier League games (27) and scored more Premier League goals (87) against West Ham than they have versus any other side in the competition.
West Ham have won two of their past three Premier League away games against Everton (one lost), as many as they had in their previous 21 visits to Goodison Park. They’re looking to win consecutive away league games against the Toffees for the first time since March 1930.
Everton have won all three of their Premier League home games so far this season – they last won each of their first four at Goodison Park in a league campaign back in 1978-79 under Gordon Lee.