Postecoglou ignores transfer speculation as Hampden looms

Ange Postecolgou is refusing to let transfer speculation distract him from the task of leading Celtic to the Viaplay Cup final.

Uncertainty surrounds the futures of full-back Josip Juranovic and striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who have both been linked with moves away from Parkhead this month.

But Postecoglou’s focus is solely on making it past Kilmarnock at Hampden in Saturday’s last-four tie.

“The nature of the business is there is speculation for the whole of January,” said the Celtic boss.

“I don’t really think about it unless it comes to me. Usually when it comes to me, it means there is something there.

“We haven’t had anything like that for any player up until this point, everyone is totally focused on the game.

“There is no feeling of any instability or uncertainty in the group. They are training hard.”

Celtic have reportedly made a £3m offer for South Korea striker Cho Gue–sung, but Postecoglou was giving nothing away.

"I’m not across it all the time but I am kept abreast and I reckon around 10 per cent of what’s out there at the moment is anywhere close to the truth,” he said.

“That’s not because I think people are being deliberately misleading, it’s just that they get a bit of information from their cousin’s barber’s neighbour and it becomes ‘Celtic are linked to certain players’.

“When we are ready to do business, I think people have seen in the past that we do it. I don’t feel like anything is dragging on because we are not really hanging on to something.”