Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

You would have been forgiven for thinking that Evertonians were welcoming a title challenging side on Saturday, as Goodison Road filled up with blue smoke, songs and passion.

Sadly, the club have never been further away from competing for top honours and such coach welcomes have become the norm for our relegation-threatened side.

The media would have you believe it was a “torrid” atmosphere pre-match, with attention switching from the lacklustre performance of the board to the fans who are trying everything they can to save their club. There was nothing but pure emotion and affection on display, combined with a willingness to get an extra percent out of each and every player.

Despite our best efforts, it was met with no reward as we slumped to our fourth home defeat on the spin. Another game when you could argue Everton edged it and potentially deserved more, but that means nothing with the club now sitting 19th in the table.

Goodison Park has become torturous, unless you’re an away side.

What will happen this week? Will the manager still be in a job come kick-off against West Ham? Will the board continue to peddle the narrative that the fans are the problem?

Second guessing this club has become nigh on impossible. The only certainty is Evertonians will continue to support our club and demand better, at every level.