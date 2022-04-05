'Premier League experience' or a 'young, upcoming coach'? Your thoughts on United's next manager

With Mauricio Pochettino and Erik Ten Hag leading the way to take over at Old Trafford, we have been asking who you would rather see as Manchester United's next manager.

Your views are pretty mixed so far:

Tony: I'm not entirely happy with either choice but Mauricio Pochettino would be my choice purely because of his Premier League experience.

Pranay: We need to get Erik Ten Hag in, the squad needs a reset. It’s shame to say we need to rebuild our previous four “rebuilds”. Ten Hag is a young, upcoming coach that has a clear identity and has shown he can work with young talent and rebuild teams. If Pep or Klopp were to leave their clubs today, would they go for ETH or Poch? My bet is on ETH

Tim: I think Pochettino is the best bet, as he's got experience managing celebrity footballers. He also produced a great team at Spurs. He brings youth through too. Thought if Ten Haag gets it I'd be interested to see how we do.

Rasmus: I actually don't want any of them. I would like Martin O'Neil supported by Scholes, Keane, Ferdinand and Gary Neville. The club need structure from top to bottom and given a DNA of success on and off the training pitch. They know how to get it done.

Noel: United are a shadow of their former sides. I’m not sure even Ten Hag or Pochettino can make any meaningful change going forward. The Glazer family have a lot to answer for as I feel they don’t hold any loyalty to the former principles of this once great club and just see it as a financial milk cow. The fans deserve better than these people.

David: Rather than asking ourselves which manager would be better, Poch or Ten Hag? We should be asking ourselves, how can we grow as a club? What direction do we want to go in, what is our identity as a club? And then the manager who best fits that identity is the man for the job. Whether that is Poch, Ten Hag or someone else.

Who do you want to see take over as United manager?