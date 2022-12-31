Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace: What O'Neil said

Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "It is the first time I can stand here after a game and say the boys have fallen well below the standards we have set since I've taken them. The errors in the goals are unacceptable for this level. We have worked hard on set plays and we still concede two from them. More work needs to be done on them. And the overall performance was nowhere where we need to be.

"It will be rectified [conceding from set-plays]. It won't go without work. It is hard to legislate for things you have worked on not happening. There are things in there that should not happen. Very disappointed with those two goals and more than that the afternoon. Palace slow it down, they are a counter-attacking team. You huff and puff but you need something to go your way to give it a spark. Too many sloppy errors. We take responsibility and go again.

"I didn't see it coming. It has been a bit of a tricky spell for the boys. Lack of training in some of them. It has not been a smooth ride in recent weeks with illness and injuries. But no excuses, we just fell well below the standards we have set."