Aberdeen lacking heart, says Stewart

Captain Anthony Stewart admits Aberdeen are “coasting games” and says the players take full responsibility for the “disaster” of defeat to Darvel.

The Scottish Cup shock came on the back of a 5-0 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle and continued a poor run of form that leaves manager Jim Goodwin’s job in serious jeopardy.

“As players we have got to look ourselves in the face and take full responsibility,” said Stewart.

"The gaffer prepared us in the right way and we have let the gaffer down, ourselves down, the fans down and the club down.

"It's the mentality from ourselves. We have got to look at ourselves and demand much more from each other.

"We have got to play with heart, we have got to play like it means a lot to us. We are going out there and coasting games and thinking that results are going to turn for us.

"We have got to work hard for things. We are not taking our opportunities and we are letting ourselves down."

The former Wycombe player apologised to fans and added: "We prepared in the right way but we didn't give it our all. Our mentality in the game looked like we were defeated.

"We have got to stand up and fight. Not a lot of us can say we did that, including myself."