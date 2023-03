Southampton boss Ruben Selles has confirmed he will rotate his side for the FA Cup tie against Grimsby Town, but said he will "play with a team that could easily start in the Premier League".

Selles has named the same staring line-up for both of his matches in charge to date, a 1-0 win at Chelsea and 1-0 defeat at Leeds United.

He confirmed that there were new new fitness concerns and the same squad would be available for selection.

