Leeds United v Southampton: Pick of the stats
Leeds have lost just one of their 14 Premier League home games against Southampton (W7 D6) and are unbeaten in their last eight since a 1-0 loss in February 1998.
Four of Southampton's five Premier League wins this season have come away from home, including a 1-0 victory at Chelsea last time out. They've earned 67% of their points on the road this term (12/18), as it stands the joint-highest share in a single top-flight campaign (level with Blackpool in 1966-67 and Crystal Palace in 1997-98)
Leeds are winless in their last 10 Premier League games (D4 L6), the longest current winless run in the competition. Only twice have the Whites had a longer run without a win in the top-flight - 17 games between February-May 1947, and 14 games between December 1926 and March 1927.