'The next two games are huge for United and Goodwin'

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller believes there is still hope for Dundee United, despite their struggles this season.

The Tannadice side are rooted to the bottom of the Scottish Premiership, having last won a league game at the start of January, but could go a point behind Kilmarnock in 11th if they beat Livingston on Wednesday evening.

"They’re not cut adrift", Miller said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"The game in hand is an opportunity to gain some ground, but every time you play Livingston, you know you’re in for a game.

"The games against Livingston and St Mirren are the ones he’ll be targeting, but the problem with these games when you’re on a bad run, is that if you don’t get results in them, then maybe a little bit of doom and gloom can set in.

"That Dundee United squad are more than capable of winning games, but they need to start winning soon. The longer this run goes on without a win, you can get cut adrift. This next couple of games are huge for Jim Goodwin and United."