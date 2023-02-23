'Real inconsistency' to VAR intervention, says McInnes

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has hit out at the “real inconsistency” of VAR intervention in the Scottish Premiership.

McInnes was angered that his club’s appeal against Kyle Vassell’s red card against Hibs last week was rejected by a Scottish FA disciplinary panel.

Referee John Beaton initially booked Vassell for a high-footed challenge on Marijan Cabraja, only to upgrade it to a red card after being advised to take a second look.

“I just find it so disappointing but we we’ve just got to take our medicine and get on with it,” said McInnes.

“There was nobody in that ground thought that was a red card, including John (Beaton).

“It seems to change every week. It’s either clear and obvious or it’s not. They either get involved when maybe they shouldn’t, or they don’t get involved maybe they should.

“I just think there’s a real inconsistency with it all.

“We probably accepted it was going to be a case like that for a period of time but we’d like to think we could improve on it.”