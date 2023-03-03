Liverpool have no new injury concerns for the visit of arch rivals Manchester United.

Arthur Melo, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz and Joe Gomez are all still sidelined.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will be assessed after he missed the FA Cup win over West Ham United because of injury.

Jadon Sancho was unavailable in midweek because of illness, while Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial remain out.

Predict the Liverpool starting XI

Who do you think will make United's line-up?