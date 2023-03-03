Julen Lopetegui has been speaking to the media before Wolves' Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Lopetegui has confirmed Hugo Bueno, Boubacar Traore and Hwang Hee-Chan are still out, but Matheus Cunha could return.

On recent results he said: "I think we played well against Fulham and deserved more" but that after conceding against Liverpool "it was different."

He said: "When we win we are not in the sky, when we lose we're not in hell. We have to be balanced. The next day is very important, you have to wake up with energy and looking at the next target.”

He knows Wolves "need points" in their battle to avoid the drop but that it's going to be "a very hard task for a lot of teams, not just us."

When asked about forgetting managers are human, he said: "We have feelings, we have family. We are not robots."

Wolves have one goal in their last three games and Lopetegui said: "I think we are working to improve all the facets of the play, the goal is the main aim but not only that. The goal is a consequence after a lot of things."

