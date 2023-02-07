There's a new episode of BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast available to download now.

The Far Post rounds up the latest weekend of Premier League action for the teams in London.

The team discuss record-breaking Harry Kane and ask where he ranks among the greats. Will Brentford be aiming for Europe? What does Chelsea boss Graham Potter focus on for the rest of the season?

They also talk about Kenny Tete's instant impact for Fulham, moaning managers and loads more.

