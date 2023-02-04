Analysis: Newcastle 1-1 West Ham

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

Eddie Howe and his players stayed out on the pitch after this game to show their appreciation to the 50,000 Newcastle fans inside St James' Park.

But the post-match scenes were very different to the wild celebrations that greeted the win over Southampton a few days earlier when the Magpies booked a first Wembley cup final since 1999.

This has been a highly impressive season for Newcastle.

But managing expectations will be key between now and the end of May as they hunt down a place in the Champions League group stage for the first time in 20 years.

Callum Wilson’s opener after two minutes and 16 seconds was the earliest that West Ham have conceded in a Premier League match since October 2020.

Wilson has scored more Premier League goals against West Ham (10) than any other opponent in his career.

Yet he could have been celebrating a hat-trick on Saturday night after missing two further chances.

Despite Newcastle's failure to secure maximum points, Anthony Gordon showed real promise after coming on as a substitute. His pass to set up one of Wilson's chances was sublime.