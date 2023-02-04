Newcastle 1-1 West Ham: What Howe said

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe: "It was a tight game, very bright start, it was quite a strange opening. We didn't carry that on for the first half, second half was good but we couldn't break them down.

"I don't think we were bad in the first half, but we didn't keep up our momentum. I don't think we stamped our authority on the game, they scored a poor goal from our high standards.

"In the second half we wanted to re-establish intensity. We did that for the majority of the half, we had possession and chances, but didn't take that chance."

On whether Newcastle missed Bruno Guimaraes today: "Undoubtedly, he's that difference maker with an eye for a pass. He has creative flair we possibly missed today."

On Anthony Gordon's debut: "What he delivered was very bright, I'm really pleased. I was hoping for a goal or assist, but overall very good."

On four draws in five Premier League games: "Teams, when they play us now, it's a second look at us, teams will make it difficult for us. West Ham wanted a tight game, the onus was on us to break them down."