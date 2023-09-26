Adonis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

Georginio Rutter's outrageous skills came second only to his beaming smile at lighting up Elland Road on Saturday in Leeds United's beyond-dominant defeat of Watford. "Try not to embarrass the opposition so much," were Daniel Farke's words as all four stands sang his name.

Rutter's time in West Yorkshire had been fairly subdued since his January signing from Hoffenheim. The eye-watering club-record transfer-fee – an initial £32m – brought with it expectations seemingly beyond him. At 21, Georginio was not the Premier League-ready striker required to avoid relegation.

But Rutter's performances didn't dissuade others. There was interest in the transfer window from Hoffenheim and Lyon, while Borussia Dortmund's £25m bid was rejected.

And while others pushed for their moves in the summer, Rutter was training hard to earn his place in a Leeds United side he was desperate to play for. And on Saturday many critics had to about-face.

Tricks, vision, brilliant through-balls and shooting is only half the story. Rutter tracks back, works hard and has a competitive bite behind the smile. On Saturday Rutter was the irrepressible talent worthy of his price-tag, and deservedly serenaded, the new darling of Elland Road.