Keeping wits vital in Eindhoven

BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven

It's a grey, wet morning in the Netherlands as Rangers ready themselves for a game that could propel them back into the Champions League group stages.

So far, Eindhoven is far from overrun by travelling fans but little pockets of them can be spotted milling around, quietly confident of their side's chances.

Their primary aim so far has been avoiding being mown down by the ubiquitous cyclists who whizz silently around this city, darting out from all directions and flashing past in front, behind and around the sides of unsuspecting tourists.

They need their wits about them, just as their team will later today.