Paul Heckingbottom will need to "hide his disappointment" at losing Billy Sharp and Enda Stevens on the expiry of their contracts, he has told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Stevens departs after six years at Bramall Lane, while Sharp has made over 350 appearances and scored over 150 goals across eight years at his boyhood club.

Both played the last time the Blades were in the Premier League between 2019 and 2021.

"Everyone knows I wanted to keep the squad all together," said the Sheffield United manager.

"So yeah, disappointed. I get it and sometimes things are out of your control.

"What we do lose with Enda and Billy is the thing I've been really trying to protect and promote - that character about that group of players and how we've approached things.

"That has to be protected in what we bring in to protect it. I also know we're going to be working within the budget we've been given, but the more players you have to find in that budget the harder it gets.

"From that end I'm disappointed - of course I am - but I have to accept it and understand it.

"We're not freeing money up - it's not like we're selling those players. We've still got to generate even more players.

"I've got to hide that disappointment and make sure we're pushing forward and being as aggressive as we can. We can't just fritter away and start flapping away at the end of the window.

"We need to be on the front foot and try to make things work for us. We know the positions we need and we'll speak to a lot of people."

