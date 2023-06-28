Inter Milan are set to make a new loan bid for Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku, with a £25.8m option to buy at the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Chelsea have turned down an offer from Galatasaray to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer because they want to recoup some of the £10.3m they spent on him last September. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Porto's need to raise money to meet Financial Fair Play regulations has seen them offer goalkeeper Diogo Costa to a number of suitors across the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United among those contacted about the 23-year-old Portugal international. (90min, external)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Chelsea forward Kai Havertz. (Sky Sports, external)

