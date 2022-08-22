Arrival of King Kompany
On this day in 2008 Manchester City - under the management of Mark Hughes - signed defender Vincent Kompany from Hamburg.
The midfielder was converted into a centre-back and spent 11 seasons at City - winning four league titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups.
#OTD in 2008, we signed @VincentKompany!
What's your favourite ever Kompany moment? 🤔#ManCity pic.twitter.com/LNkbaeqCLH
