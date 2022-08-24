Wolves striker Raul Jimenez says he ready to start scoring again after the Mexican grabbed his first goal of the season in their 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Preston.

The 31-year-old returned last season after a serious skull injury in 2020 and scored six times in 34 Premier League games.

"It is really good to be back and winning our first game in the cup so it is nice to be back and scoring again," he told Wolves TV.

"I am fit and ready to start scoring again and to help the team.

"We put some targets before we started that we want to achieve, we have started well and we want to go as far as we can."