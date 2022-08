Rangers will welcome PSV Eindhoven to Ibrox next week for their Champions League play-off round.

After a 1-1 first-leg draw, the second leg provided plenty of drama.

Monaco came back form a goal down to be 2-1 up on the night before PSV equalised in the 89th minute.

And, in the 109st minute, Luuk de Jong scored the winner to set up their play-off showdown with Rangers over the next two weeks.