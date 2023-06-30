Docherty on Robinson return & positive Premiership fixtures
- Published
Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland
Dundee manager Tony Docherty has been speaking to the media as their pre-season preparations continue.
Here are the key lines:
On the return of Zach Robinson, Docherty says it is great to welcome back someone who made such a contribution during Dundee's Championship-winning season last term.
Docherty adds that he has always thought it would be nice to get the chance to work with Robinson and Dundee "did well to get him" as there was interest from England and two other Premiership clubs.
The Dundee manager is happy with their Premiership start: "On paper they are good fixtures," he says. "But they are only good fixtures if you turn up and do your bit."
In terms of how his squad are progressing on the training ground, Docherty adds that their application has been "first class".