An almighty three points on the road for Stephen Robinson's side were scooped up at Tynecastle on Saturday as the Buddies edge closure to a top-six finish.

St Mirren frustrated Hearts, not allowing the Jambos to play through the middle of the park and break them down.

Crucial to that? Alex Gogic. Another superb performance from the Cypriot to stiffle the opposition.

Such a showing has earned him a place iin Sportscene presenter Amy Irons' team of the week.