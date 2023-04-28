Dean Smith has been speaking to the media before Leicester's Premier League game against Everton on Monday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He confirmed Kelechi Iheanacho has torn a muscle in his thigh and admits it will be "tough to get him back" before the end of the season.

Ricardo Pereira is "progressing nicely" and Jonny Evans is expected to return to training tomorrow.

Smith criticised the schedule, which sees the Foxes play on four consecutive Mondays, saying, "To be playing after everyone else is not ideal".

On a game between 18th and 19th in the table: "We’ll be going all out to get a win against Everton. That’s all we can control [so] we’ll look at the table after that".

On the pressure of facing the Toffees, he said: "We can go in pretty relaxed, but with the fire to win matches."

He added: "On Monday we have home advantage, and we want to use it the best we can."

Asked what he will do this weekend, Smith said: "I can’t control the results so I’m not one for waiting for results to come in."

