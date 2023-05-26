Mackay banking on County's fighting spirit for survival Sunday

Malky Mackay is taking confidence from Ross County’s fighting spirit as they look to complete their survival mission at Kilmarnock on Sunday.

The Stagges were four points adrift at the bottom after being walloped 6-1 away to Hearts in their final pre-split game five weeks ago.

Since then, though, they have taken seven points and suffered just one defeat in four games to ensure they cannot finish bottom of the league unless there is an eight-goal swing in Dundee United’s favour on the final day.

County are in the relegation play-off spot, but a win away to 10th-placed Kilmarnock will see them climb above Derek McInnes's side and ensure they survive in the top flight for another year.

"I've got a team here that are fighting and working so hard, and that will stand us in good stead for Sunday," said County boss Mackay.

"We're going down there and it will be a tough game, undoubtedly. I know Derek really well and both teams will be fighting for the win but we've put ourselves in a good spot to stay in this league."

County showed their spirit in a dramatic showdown at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday when they battle back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3.

Mackay is hoping his team can reward their supporters with a special day to end the campaign at Rugby Park.

"The fans were fabulous the other night," he said. "They've stuck with the team through thick and thin.

"They can see the team are fighting for the badge and that's what counts most for our fans. I hope as many of them as possible go down to Kilmarnock to cheer us on."