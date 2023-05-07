'He's been superb from day one' - McGregor hails Celtic boss

Title-winning captain Callum McGregor says "tense" training sessions are a key factor in Celtic's remarkable consistency under Ange Postecoglou.

“The attitude of the players and management staff is second to none," McGregor told BBC Scotland after the 2-0 win at Tynecastle made it back-to-back titles.

“There’s also a tense element to training sessions, we’re always trying to push the barrier in what we can do.

"That’s the only way you can produce that kind of consistency – do it every day in training. That’s what the manager demands. That’s how you get runs like this."

On manager Postecoglou, McGregor added: "He’s been superb since day one. We had a lot of transition in players going, coming in, trying to settle the team down. And a new style of play as well. That took probably six weeks when it would probably take other teams so much longer.

“That’s credit to him in terms of how clear his message is. The application of what he’s asking us to do has been first class every week.”