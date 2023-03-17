Aston Villa v Bournemouth: Team news

Aston Villa have an unchanged squad for the visit of Bournemouth.

Boubacar Kamara, Philippe Coutinho and Leander Dendoncker remain injured, while fit-again Diego Carlos returned as an unused substitute last week.

Bournemouth welcome back Hamed Traore but the game comes too soon for Marcus Tavernier and Illia Zabarnyi.

David Brooks was named in the matchday squad against Liverpool last week for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021.

He awaits his first appearance since September that year.

