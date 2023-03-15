Arteta on Jesus' return, Nketiah latest and return of 'big European nights'

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Eddie Nketiah is still "a few weeks away" and Arteta said "we need to be patient, it was a nasty injury".

  • On Gabriel Jesus' return, Arteta said: "You can feel the happiness of everyone. We missed him and now he's back."

  • He was asked if the Europa League is a distraction from the Premier League title race and said: "We haven't had big European nights for three years. Hopefully we build a really good atmosphere and enjoy."

  • Arteta gave nothing away in terms of how many changes he might make and said "let's see tomorrow".

  • He said Ben White is available for England selection and said "he's been in really good form".

