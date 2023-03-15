Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before the second leg of Arsenal's Europa League last-16 tie against Sporting Lisbon.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Eddie Nketiah is still "a few weeks away" and Arteta said "we need to be patient, it was a nasty injury".

On Gabriel Jesus' return, Arteta said: "You can feel the happiness of everyone. We missed him and now he's back."

He was asked if the Europa League is a distraction from the Premier League title race and said: "We haven't had big European nights for three years. Hopefully we build a really good atmosphere and enjoy."

Arteta gave nothing away in terms of how many changes he might make and said "let's see tomorrow".

He said Ben White is available for England selection and said "he's been in really good form".

