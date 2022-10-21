West Ham will treat Lucas Paqueta's shoulder injury with great care because of the unusual nature of the problem, manager David Moyes said on Friday.

Having initially feared the Brazil international midfielder might miss the World Cup after suffering the injury late on in last weekend's draw with Southampton, the Hammers are now optimistic his absence will not be long term.

Moyes however remains wary stating: "We don't think Lucas Paqueta's injury is as serious as first feared. But the injury is not one that is normal for football players, so we need to treat it accordingly."

The Brazil international was missed in West Ham's 1-0 loss to Liverpool, with Moyes calling on his side to deliver a more clinical performance against Bournemouth on Monday.

He added: "All we can do is make the players more aware that we think we're missing too many opportunities.

"We need to get a better goal tally than we're getting at the moment. We've got to get goals all around the team."