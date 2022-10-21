Thomas Frank has ruled himself out of the Aston Villa job, insisting he has unfinished business with Brentford.

Steven Gerrard was sacked by Villa following Thursday's defeat by Fulham and Frank has been one of the managers linked with the job.

When asked about the speculation, he said: "I understand why bookmakers have me as one of the favourites, because I'm a very good manager.

"I'm very happy at Brentford and have unfinished business."

T﻿he Bees face Villa on Sunday, with first-team coach Aaron Danks standing in as caretaker manager.

F﻿rank said: "I’m always a big believer in keeping the manager for a long time. Villa were very good, first half especially, against Chelsea - sometimes you need the margins or luck from the football gods.

"I’m convinced Aaron Danks will say to bring energy and play for the fans. The fans will want to back the team more because they know the boys need them. The fans got what they wanted because they didn’t want the manager, now it’s all about the players."