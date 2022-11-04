R﻿oberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's game at Wolves on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Albion boss' news conference:

De Zerbi said he has "already forgotten" last weekend's impressive win over Chelsea. H﻿e added: "What you did in the last game is not important, it's about what you do the next week."

He is still seeking improvements from his side and said: "The victory is more dangerous than the defeat. When I think about the Chelsea game, I think we can play better, both with and without the ball."

T﻿he Italian gave a team news update: "Joel Veltman can be ready to play tomorrow. Welbeck is good, I don't know if he starts or not."

O﻿n Lewis Dunk's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's 55-man provisional World Cup squad, he said: "For me, he is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League."

On the January signing of Facundo Buonanotte, De Zerbi said he doesn't normally like to comment on players before the transfer window, but added that the 17-year-old Argentina youth international "is a very good player and I'm happy for him and for us".

F﻿ollow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences here