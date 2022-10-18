Gary O’Neil admits he cannot wait for his first derby in charge of Bournemouth when Southampton come to Vitality Stadium on Wednesday.

Having played against the Saints on a number of occasions as a Portsmouth player, he appreciates what is at stake and has called upon the fans to ramp up the atmosphere.

“There will definitely be a little extra motivation and readiness,” he said. “I know how much it means to the supporters. In derby games, I was always looking for little edges to help me and I’m sure the lads will have their own ways.”

O’Neil has inspired a six-match unbeaten run since taking charge on an interim basis and wants the Cherries' home ground to be a fortress when Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side visit.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing what the boys can produce in an incredible atmosphere,” he said. “Playing at home under lights always adds a bit and the fact it’s a local team – it will be a big game.

“At the same time, we’ll be trying to make sure we’re still calm, calculated and can find the right process to get something out of the game.

“The fans have helped us loads already and we will need them to make this place as tough as possible to come and take points away from.”