W﻿e asked for your views on whether Wolves will be able to survive relegation this season and who you would like to see the club appoint now Julen Lopetegui is out of the running.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

S﻿arah: With the right manager - one who can get the best out of the players and knows the Premier League well - we can stay up. We need to sort the squad problems out, though. We haven't got the right players because Bruno Lage failed to buy the right ones!

L﻿uke: Get Marcelo Bielsa back in the Premier League! He would bring the magic that really gets fans excited and make us all fall in love with football again. He might not be the right man for a relegation scrap, but if Wolves can ease their way away from the drop zone in the next two weeks, I’d love to see him back sitting on that bucket!

A﻿ndrew: Like all Wolves supporters, I want a decent season and, hopefully, some cup runs. We just need to steady the ship, so I wouldn’t grumble if we got somebody like Sean Dyche in as manager. We really need to step up and we need to get goals against Forest on Saturday.

M﻿ark: Are we good enough to stay up? Unless we get a manager who can instil some confidence, passion, fight, organisation, motivation and a winning mentality then, frankly, we could be in big trouble. We do have some quality players, but that alone does not guarantee anything. C'mon the Wolves! Let's start to make it happen.