'True legend' Pittman extends Livi stay

L﻿ivingston's record appearance holder Scott Pittman says the thought of playing anywhere else never crossed his mind as he committed his future with a new three-year deal.

T﻿he 30-year-old midfielder played his 318th game for the club in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Rangers and is delighted to extend his stay past the 10-year mark.

"There was never really much doubt in my mind when the manager spoke to me about the new contract," said Pittman.

"I've loved my time here so far and haven't ever really thought about myself playing anywhere else.

"I'm a local boy and was really proud to break the club appearance record earlier this season. Hopefully there will be lots more success to come."

Manager David Martindale added: "A true legend who has been very low maintenance over the years but has given so much on and off the park to the club.

"I'm surprised that he has remained at Livingston for so long as it was always in the back of my mind that he would be away to one of the bigger clubs in Scotland or possibly elsewhere - that's how highly I rate him as a player."