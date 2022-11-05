A﻿my Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Catch your breath if you can. This was a prime example of everything Postecoglou promised when he came to Celtic over a year ago. Goals galore, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude.

In seasons gone by, Celtic would have succumbed to a 2-2 draw, a disappointing drop of points. But despite conceding with just two minutes of regulation time remaining, you'd of been a brave soul if you didn't fancy Celtic to carve out a winner late on... never mind two.