P﻿ep Guardiola has enjoyed being able to rotate his players in recent games - but admits the schedule is very demanding for Manchester City.

City play their third game in seven days on Tuesday night when they travel to Copenhagen and Guardiola says his side simply do not get the time to analyse their performances.

"We can do better in so many ways," he said. "But we're in a period where we play games every three days. We don't have much chance to analyse or think - we just go to the next game.

"We don't have chance to think about specific situations but in general it's good."

T﻿he City boss is happy to shuffle his squad to tackle the fixture list but is intending to attack Copenhagen to ensure qualification from the group stage.

"﻿It's true in the last 25-30 minutes when games are tight that is when fatigue increases and the risk of injury rises," he said. "We've been lucky to score our goals and after that rotate, not just to rest players but to involve everyone.

"﻿When we need our players they will be ready and tomorrow is no exception.

"﻿I like it when everyone can be involved in the team and reach their best level.

"﻿We have many options and have to use them. It's our first chance to reach the last 16 and we're going to try and do that."