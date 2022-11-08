St Mirren are unbeaten in their last six home games against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership (W3 D3).

The Buddies have won five of their last six home league games (D1), as many as they had in their previous 27 such matches beforehand (W5, D12, L10).

Following their 3-0 win at home to St Mirren in September, St. Johnstone are looking to earn back-to-back top-flight wins over the Buddies for the first time since March 2019 (run of five).