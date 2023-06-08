We asked for your thoughts on where Fulham need to prioritise their efforts this summer.

Here's a flavour of what you said:

Rob: Do everything to keep Marco Silva. A dominating centre-half and a replacement for Palhinha if and when he leaves for £100m.

Keir: Defence, defence, defence. Antonee Robinson isn’t up to the task and, although excellent last season, Tim Ream has age against him.

Alex: Marco’s contract extension has to be number one, to show we back him and his plan. Beyond that, a centre-back or two is needed, with Ream injured, Shane Duffy going and clubs looking at Tosin Aderabioyo. We need more cover at the back and also for Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed. Cedric Soares is good but our wage bill is too high, and Reed has no cover for injury.

Aidan: I think that we need to be fast on the market, maybe looking for a midfielder in case Palhinha leaves. The huge thing for me is to continue the form that we were on. Another thing is to keep the players happy. Happy players equals a good season, and a season like the last is what all Fulham fans desire.