Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says midfielder Thomas Partey is close to a return to first-team action after more than a month out because of a groin problem.

Before Tuesday's Champions League group game against Lens, Arteta said: "He's progressed really well in the last two weeks and he managed to train in the last two or three days with the team. That's great news for us.

"I think his progression in the last week has been very good. He might have some exposure [against Lens] depending how the game goes."

Partey's imminent return is a boost for the Gunners, who face Premier League champions Manchester City in their next league fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arteta expects winger Bukayo Saka to be fit to face Lens after he suffered a knock in Saturday's win at Bournemouth.

Arsenal, who won their opening group match 4-0 against PSV Eindhoven, were scheduled to fly to France on Monday afternoon, but were prevented from leaving Luton Airport on time because of poor weather.

With their scheduled news conference in France cancelled, Arteta and defender William Saliba spoke to reporters over the phone.

Asked if he was confident the team would still be at their best despite the travel delay, Saliba said: "Yes of course. We have to arrive first but Tuesday is another day and we will give our best against Lens.

"We know it won't be an easy game. It is a really good team who finished second last season."

