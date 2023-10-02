Saturday's victory at Everton, Luton's first in the Premier League, did not feel like a "weight off" for the team but Edwards felt the result "was coming". He added: "It's nice to get a win, that's what we're all in the game for, it was a great feeling but then it's back to business quite quickly."

On Luton being tipped by many pundits to be relegated: "I might have used that word [disrespectful] with one in particular, but that's because someone is saying they can't take us seriously. People's opinions on whether we will go down or struggle, I understand that because I would think the same. I don’t find that disrespectful at all, that is just how it is and that's fine. I think it is almost 'choose your words carefully about how you talk about us'."

Captain Tom Lockyer (eye) and defender Reece Burke (hamstring) should both be fit for the visit of the Clarets.