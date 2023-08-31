Kompany says there was a "cost" to last night's Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest with the club still "assessing" an injury to Vitinho. Hjalmar Ekdal has avoided "severe" injury and will instead start a "normal rehab", missing Saturday's game.

Kompany says his team are "showing signs of something really interesting to look forward to" despite losing their opening two Premier League games. "I still believe we can get a result against Tottenham of course," he added.

On the jump from Championship to Premier League: "The clubs that went up last season were successful. If you look at the three or four seasons before that though there's a lot of investment in their squads. There's a high price to have a seat at the table and we're trying to do the same. I don't think there's anything you can do in one transfer window to close the gap so hopefully we'll gel as a team to the level necessary to get the results."

On potential incomings: "We don't control when other clubs make their players available but if a player is available we'll always look into it. We'll see." He agrees with a journalist who says "don't rule anything out".

When asked if he will target leaders in the final day of the transfer window, Kompany said: "We do have leadership in the group. You have to make sure you don't have a fetish for experience and leadership because there's plenty of experienced players who went down last season. It's a case of having the right profiles and attaching character to that."